The man at the centre of an incident between 'unruly' British tourists and members of the public at Takapuna Beach can now be named.

A warrant is out for the arrest of 26-year-old James Anthony Nolan.

The runaway British tourist failed to appear in Auckland District Court for a second time this morning - where name suppression lapsed.

James Anthony Nolan leaves the Auckland District Court after being bailed on assault and fraud charges. Photo / Sam Hurley

He's charged with fraud, reckless driving and assault with a weapon.

The assault and driving charges are the result of an incident on Auckland's Takapuna Beach last month.

Krista Curnow was at Takapuna Beach on January 13 when the alleged driving incident unfolded

She alleged a car veered towards her and the British driver tried to take her cellphone while she tried to take a picture of the car's licence plate.

She was pleased to hear police had taken action and followed through, she said.

A family of British tourists made headlines around the world since a video emerged of rubbish being strewn on the beach reserve, a court appearance for theft, refusal to pay for food or services as well as hectoring hospitality staff.

The first incident was filmed and showed confrontational behaviour at Takapuna Beach, with a young boy threatening to "knock your brains out" when challenged by locals.

The wanted British man is the second member of the group to be have been charged by police.

Rubbish left on the reserve at Takapuna Beach. Photo / Supplied

Tina Maria Cash, 26, admitted theft charges this month after she stole energy drinks, rope and sunglasses from an Auckland service station.

The British tourists talk to Police and Immigration officers in Hamilton in January. Photo / Belinda Feek

She was convicted and ordered to pay $55 in reparation.

Five members of the group were also served deportation liability notices.