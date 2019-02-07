Civil Defence live stream:

#LIVE Civil Defence give update on the Tasman fire. Get the latest ▶️ http://nzh.nu/DMKm30nCvl6 Posted by nzherald.co.nz on Thursday, 7 February 2019

Firefighters battling the blazes ravaging the Tasman district south of Nelson City expect to face another 48 hours of of "very hard firefighting" after the fire area expanded overnight.

It grew to 2000ha, from 1600ha last night.

And in another development, the police have announced Wakefield area schools and early childhood centres would be closed today.

Advertisement

John Sutton, Fire and Emergency NZ incident controller, said it was a challenging afternoon due to wind yesterday with favourable conditions - mainly low humidity - for burning overnight.

The fire was active overnight but at a slightly lower rate of spread, he said, speaking, with other officials, at a Civil Defence public update on the fire situation this morning.

He could report no further structures were lost after that one shed late last night.

Firefighting teams were optimistic they could defend the southwest corner of the fire zone, he said.

Unfortunately that had affected some of the work Civil Defence was doing to get people back into areas in Redwood Valley.

"We can't get our own personnel into that to make a risk assessment.

"This morning for us is absolutely crucial.

"We are really trying hard to harden up our protective areas."

The southeastern sector of the fire zone, near Wakefield, "is the immediate risk" this morning.

Sutton said numerous heavy tankers were carting in water.

He believed there would need to be "another 48 hours of very hard firefighting" before the fire could be described as being under control.

Inspector Zane Hooper, Acting District Commander of the Tasman police, said 13 cordons were in place.

Early childhood centres and schools in Wakefield would be closed today, he said.

Tasman Deputy Mayor Tim King said forestry operations in the top of the South Island had been suspended.

Orchards were also affected and every part of business-as-usual was going to be affected, he said.

Firefighters and residents of the fire-stricken zone of Tasman district have been given no hope of help from rain today, but at least the winds are expected to be light.

Isolated showers in the afternoon and early evening are forecast for west of Tasman Bay, but that is 20km from the 1600ha zone in which fires, that exploded in Pigeon Valley near Wakefield on Tuesday, continue to burn.

"I know the fire service would like to hear there's a big band of rain coming over but unfortunately that's not the case," said MetService meteorologist Lisa Murray.

Overnight, some residents of Wakefield were evacuated because of the fire burning near their village in Tasman district.

"There were a few evacuated and a number self-evacuated," Tasman District Council member Dean McNamara, who lives in Wakefield, told the Herald this morning.

However, he said the fire was looking less threatening today.

"It looks pretty good at the moment with no wind and the air crews showing up."