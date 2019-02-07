Fans of television handyman favourite John 'Cocksy' Cocks are remembering him fondly for his good natured banter and can-do attitude.

The 52-year-old died yesterday after an almost three-year battle with kidney cancer.

Known to many as Cocksy, he became widely known as the much-loved DIY guy for a number of television shows; including April's Angels and My House My Castle.

Ordinary Kiwis paid online tributes to the man some said they had grown up watching on TV.

Linnie Jones wrote on Facebook: "Although I didn't know Cocksy, as a practical Kiwi bloke, he was delightful to watch on the tele. Taken so young with an awful condition. Condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.''

You’ll always be remembered, fly high and build your paradise. — GG 🌺 (@lemnbags) February 7, 2019

Sai Maka said: "Cocksy - always full of humour and happiness. Cheers for the laughs and always being optimistic no matter what you did on TV, lad.''

Another fan said on Twitter: Grew up watching Cocksy on telly and he was an amazingly funny and talented dude. RIP legend.''

Other fans shared on the Herald Facebook page encounters they had had with the TV handyman.

Kosy Eli called him an "awesome customer'' of Plytech International - a plywood supplier.

"Rest in peace, brother...Very good man to have a yarn with every time he came in,'' Eli said.

"Likes to have a laugh. Fly high and condolences to your family at this hard time.''

Oh no that is so sad. RIP Cocksy. — Jesahn (@JesahnOne) February 7, 2019

Steve Boardman remembered the time Cocksy had helped his pregnant wife and their two children, who were stuck at an Auckland supermarket.

Boardman said he was at work and could not get to them.

"All of a sudden the guy pops his head around the corner and said: 'Do you need help'? He drove all our shopping and my wife home.

"What a legend with a massive heart. Thank you for helping that day, Cocksy. Rest in peace.''

Cocks is survived by three daughters, Ella, Sophie and Georgia, and his wife Dana Coote, who he married in 2017.