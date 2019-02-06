A man charged with murder after a fatal fight in the Lower Hutt suburb of Taita has pleaded not guilty in court.

Warren Pay appeared via AVL link at the High Court in Wellington this morning.

The 51-year-old was arrested in Hastings after the death of Faapaia Fonoilaepa, 29, who died of a single stab wound in September.

Pay has also pleaded not guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and a knife.

He has been remanded in custody until April when he will next appear in court.

A trial date has been set down for October.