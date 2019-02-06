Police are looking for the driver of a van that crashed into a power pole in Katikati last night.

Police media spokesperson said the van crashed into a power pole and brought down the lines on Hot Springs Rd.

Police received a call reporting the crash about 8.30pm.

A small vegetation fire was sparked from the incident but it was unclear whether it was caused by the crashed vehicle or the struck power lines.

The police were searching for the driver and making inquiries into the incident.