Five people have been injured, two critically, following a crash in Templeton near Christchurch.

Police were called to the crash at the intersection of Newtons Rd and Dawsons Rd at 10.17am.

The crash involved a car and a truck towing a horse float.

Initial reports suggest two people received critical injuries and one person received serious injuries. Two others received moderate injuries.

The road is blocked and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.