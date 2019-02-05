Emergency services are scrambling to contain and extinguish a 120-hectare scrub fire near Nelson.

The blaze has been chewing its way through dry conditions at Pigeon Valley and quickly became a large fire putting nearby residents at risk.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand advised those in Eves Valley and Eves Valley Saw Mill to evacuate, meanwhile, Teapot Valley residents were told to prepare for evacuation.

Police said in a statement they were called to assist FENZ crews around 3.15pm, an hour after the first reports of smoke in the area were reported.

Smoke from the fire blocks out the sun, as seen from the lookout on Princes Drive in Nelson, looking out to Wakefield. Photo / Eileen Bennett

Three helicopters equipped with monsoon buckets were tasked with assisting ground crews in an attempt to restrict the fire from growing.

However, the fire was being pushed by strong winds in a northeasterly direction through very dry conditions.

Stephen Cox said the Nelson area hasn't seen rain in over a month and along with dry conditions, the wind is helping to fuel the fire.

Police are urging those nearby to evacuate. Photo / Stephen Cox

Cox said he first heard sirens shortly after 2pm and only a small plume of smoke could be seen, however, now he says there is a "huge ball of smoke".

"[It has been burning] at least two and a half hours ... there was only a small amount of smoke but since then we've had multiple fire engines, multiple police vehicles all hurtling out there," he said.

"We haven't had rain here for weeks and weeks and there's quite a strong southwesterly wind helping the blaze."

"There's just a huge ball of smoke and [water] tankers going out there and fire engines going out there."

A Civil Defence centre has been opened in Wakefield for those impacted by the evacuations from the fire at St Johns Anglican church, Edwards St, Wakefield.

Three helicopters have been tasked to tackle the blaze, along with fire crews from throughout the area. Photo / Nelson Weekly.

A spokesman for the Tasman District Council asks people who have been evacuated or self-evacuate to register at the centre to ensure their whereabouts is known regardless if they choose to stay at the centre or not.

Updates to the situation will be posted on the Tasman Marlborough Fire Area Facebook page.

Meanwhile, across Cook Strait, fire crews in Kapiti are fighting a mostly contained grass fire on Te Hapua Rd south of Te Horo.

A Fenz spokesperson said seven appliances are on the scene after the fire escalated to the third alarm earlier this afternoon.

Firefighters in the South Island were kept on their toes yesterday as separate fires in Canterbury and North Otago create headaches.

The sun is being shielded by smoke from the fire. Photo / Lucia Alonso-Gonzalez

Plumes of smoke from a scrub fire which runs alongside State Highway 1 in Templeton, near Christchurch forced the closure of the highway.

The large blaze was ignited by a passing train around 3.30pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

Earlier today firefighters were called to a blaze that broke out in the Whakarewarewa Forest in Rotorua.

The fire was about 20m by 30m in size and just 100m from a primary school.

FENZ fire risk areas

Extreme risk:

Northland, Coromandel, Nelson, Marlborough. A total fire ban is in place for these areas.

Fire restrictions: Auckland, Hawke's Bay, Bay of Plenty, Central North Island, Wairarapa, Southland/Otago and, as of January 29, North Christchurch.

If you are in one of these areas and thinking about lighting a fire, go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check your fire type and, if needed, apply for a fire permit.