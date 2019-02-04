A scrub fire that forced homeowners on a hill in the Napier suburb of Bay View to evacuate is under control.

Twelve fire crews helped quell the fire on the northeast side of a hill near Kaiangaroa Pl about 10.30am.

Firefighters are at the scene of the fire in Bay View. Photo / Paul Taylor

Photos showed thick smoke and flames rising from an area of bush below two houses.

A fire spokesman said it took about 30 minutes to get the fire, which started just before 10am, under control.

Residents on the hill had to temporarily evacuate and would not be allowed back until about midday, he said.

One firefighter was injured while fighting the fire- rolling their ankle on the steep terrain.

