A car has flipped on the Auckland Harbour Bridge. causing delays.

The northbound lanes 1 and 2 are blocked, as the crash is near the Curran St onramp.

NZTA has advised motorists to expect delays or avoid the area.

A white car could be seen on it's side, blocking at least two northbound lanes.

Northbound traffic was backed up in St Mary's Bay as the yellow lights of road workers could be seen attempting to clear the scene.

A crash has two lanes (of 3) blocked northbound on the Harbour Bridge currently. Expect congestion through St Marys Bay & allow extra time. ^TP pic.twitter.com/Q8GgvGEuKo — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 4, 2019

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash about 5.30am.

A tow truck was on-site at 6am and no injuries had been reported.

She said the crash would be cleared shortly.