Emergency services have been forced to close State Highway 1 in Templeton, near Christchurch this afternoon following a large fire.

The blaze was ignited by a passing train and large volumes of smoke have subsequently blown over the highway, forcing its closure.

Multiple crews are tackling the blaze at Omarama. Photo / Omarama Gazette

NZ Transport Agency said motorists would have to follow the directions of emergency services on scene to get around the blaze.

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said multiple crews are at the scene working to extinguish the blaze.

Meanwhile, two helicopters have been dispatched in North Otago to battle a large fire on Broken Hut Rd, near Omarama this afternoon.

State Highway 1 has been closed. Photo / NZTA

Fire crews were first alerted to the blaze around 120km west of Oamaru around 12.20pm and about 20 firefighters are on the scene.

FENZ shift manager Andrew Norris said crews from Omarama, Twizel and Kurow were struggling to contain the blaze, which had destroyed a hay barn and spread to surrounding trees.

Additional reporting from the Otago Daily Times.