Fire crews have quickly extinguished a car fire on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway near the Te Atatu off-ramp which was blocking westbound lanes.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said it was only a small incident and it had been quickly put out following reports of the fire igniting before 3pm.

UPDATE 3.25PM

The fire has been extinguished and all lanes have re-opened. Expect delays back to Rosebank Road due to the earlier lane closures. ^MF https://t.co/DfdktRqyr7 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 4, 2019

NZ Transport Agency reports the incident started around 2.55pm, sharing a video of the car fully-engulfed in flames.

However, by 3.20pm the blaze had been put out and only the charred skeleton of the car remains at the scene with two police cars behind it.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays and please pass with care on State Highway 16 and throughout the area.

NZTA reports all lanes have since been reopened but motorists can expect delays back to Rosebank Rd due to the temporary lane closures.