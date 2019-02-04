Meremere Dragway's close-knit racing community has been "saddened by the death" of motorcycle competitor Laurie Webster on Saturday.

Webster, 66, was riding his purpose-built drag bike and was the only competitor on the track making a solo qualifying pass when he crashed, a statement released by Meremere Dragway board of directors said.

Webster died at the scene.

The accident happened during an accident at Competition Meeting 3.

Meremere Dragway management was waiting the results of a formal report before making any further comment.

Meremere Track manager Gary Bogaart said: "Our thoughts and support are with Mr Webster's family and close friends at this time, along with his race team and fellow competitors."

It was the first time someone had died at the track in 46 years of racing.

"The competitors, crews and officials involved in New Zealand drag racing are a very close-knit community and everyone has been deeply saddened by Saturday's accident," the statement said.

"The Meremere Dragway board of directors, management and its team of volunteers would like to express our warmest wishes and heartfelt condolences to Mr Webster's family and friends."