Two British brothers linked to a group of troublesome travellers will now appear in court tomorrow as they attempt to find a lawyer to take on their case.

The two men were due to appear in the Auckland District Court today following an investigation into alleged roofing scams in Auckland.

"Alright, now where are they?" Judge Christopher Field said, as the men were due to appear via video link from Whanganui.

Last Friday, the men appeared in the Whanganui District Court after their arrests on charges of obtaining $5000 and $18,800 by deception during the past two months.

Advertisement

One of the British brothers, during his appearance in the Whanganui District Court. Photo / NZME

Two British brothers have been accused of a roofing scam. Photo / NZME

One of the men faces an additional charge of obtaining $1000.

Judge Field remanded both Brits in custody until tomorrow morning so they could find appropriate legal representation.

The judge also continued their interim name suppression.

Meanwhile, another member of a group of unruly tourists remains on the run from police.

The 26-year-old British man, charged with fraud, reckless driving and assault with a weapon, failed to appear in court after being granted bail the week prior.

Today, a police spokeswoman said he was still wanted by police.

The Englishman, however, was granted interim name suppression, which has hampered police efforts to find him because they can't ask for public help by releasing his photo and name.

One of the British men has absconded after being granted bail. Photo / NZ Herald

The assault and driving allegations were a result of an incident at Takapuna Beach in Auckland on January 13.

Krista Curnow was at the North Shore beach when the incident unfolded earlier this month and alleged a car veered towards her.

She said the British driver also tried to take her cellphone while she attempted to photograph the car's licence plate.

The unruly tourists have generated headlines across the country.

Shortly after the family of tourists arrived in New Zealand in late December they began making headlines around the world.

The first incident was filmed and showed confrontational behaviour at Takapuna Beach, with a young boy threatening to "knock your brains out" when challenged by locals.

The wanted British man is the second member of the group to be have been charged by police.

Tina Maria Cash, 26, admitted theft charges this month after she stole energy drinks, rope and sunglasses from an Auckland service station.

She was convicted and ordered to pay $55 in reparation.

Five members of the group were also served deportation liability notices.