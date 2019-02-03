Former Māori Party co-leader Marama Fox has been disqualified from driving for six months for drink-driving.

Fox appeared in the Hamilton District Court this morning where she was sentenced and fined $590.

The 48-year-old who also made an appearance on Dancing with the Stars last year had earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of drink-driving on November 16.

Fox's Nissan Terrano was travelling south on Hood St, Hamilton, about 2.15am, according to court documents.

The vehicle became stationary and police spoke to her. She then admitted being the driver.

She blew 593mcg per litre of breath - more than two times the legal limit - when she was stopped in Hamilton's Grantham St, court documents state. A result above 400mcg leads to a motorist being charged.

Fox told officers at the time she had just come from an event at the Claudelands Events Centre and had only about six glasses of wine earlier in the night so thought she was okay to drive.

Fox has had a turbulent few years announcing the split with her husband of 29 years Ben in mid 2018.

Her company Marama Fox Consultancy Group Tapui, aimed at building affordable homes for homeless and low-income families, was then placed in liquidation in September 2018 owing $156,000 to creditors.

Fox, who now lives in Masterton, set up the business, aimed at building affordable homes for homeless and low-income families, after she and fellow co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell lost their seats in Parliament at the last election.

Fox told the Herald in September that was eyeing a return to Parliament in 2023, but said she was focused on her current cashflow problems and vowed to repay the money back.

Her financial woes also led her to resigning as the co-leader of the Māori Party.

Fox is a mother of nine and has seven grandchildren. She entered Parliament in 2014 but failed to get enough party votes for a seat in the last election.