A family-harm incident is the reason behind a strong police presence in the New Plymouth suburb of Spotswood today.

Cordons are in place at the intersection of Paritutu Rd and Ngamotu Rd, the intersection of Tumai St and Marama Crescent and on Paritutu Rd south of Simons St.

It was initially believed to be a hostage situation, however, in a statement, police said one person left the address earlier this afternoon and only one remains.

"The incident was reported at 10:15am. Armed Police have been deployed to the scene as a precaution," the statement said.

"The public is asked to avoid the area. Residents living within the cordon should contact Police if they require access to their addresses."