A young girl is on crutches after an "out of control" car rammed into a group of party-goers in an incident which later saw six people taken to hospital.

Clayburn Rd resident AJ Hodges spoke to the Herald about the overnight ruckus this morning.

Broken glass, empty bottles and police markers were all that was left marking the "horrific" incident, she said.

Still shaken from the mayhem, the 26-year-old said she had spoken to the mother who lived in the house where the party was taken place.

"She's pretty shaken up but everyone's alive which is the main thing," Hodges said.

"I know one girl is on crutches."

Emergency services were called to Clayburn Rd in Glen Eden just after midnight. Police say they have spoken to a number of people but no charges have yet been laid.

It is understood the incident happened outside a party on the West Auckland street.

"From what I know a car has come up over the curb hit some people sitting at the end of their driveway who were having a bit of a party.

"The people at the party came out a fight began between the occupants of the car and the people who lived here," Hodges said.

A police spokesman said two people were struck by a car and treated for minor injuries at Waitakere Hospital.

A further four people were taken to Waitakere Hospital with minor to moderate injuries, the police spokesperson said.

It is unclear the number of people injured from the car and the number hurt in the fight that followed.

A Waitemata DHB spokesman said six people turned up to the emergency department between 1.30pm and 1.40pm from the incident.

He said all patients had since been discharged.

Hodges said she knew it was serious when she woke to a woman saying "someone call the police and check her breathing."

Hodges said she didn't think twice and call the police straight away to be told they had already had multiple calls and were on their way.

"Then about five minutes later a paddy wagon turned up and about 10 or 15 cops jumped out.

Clayburn Rd, in Glen Eden, where a number of people were injured after a collision with a car outside a party on Sunday morning. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

"All the neighbours were out of the street. It all sounded pretty serious," Hodges told the Herald.

Hodges said it was pitch black so she didn't get a look at drivers but people were running up and down the street.

From what she had been told, Hodges said the car hit the curb before smacking into the group of people on the lawn next door to her.

"The car then hit a parked car and a fight broke out between a group at the party and the people in the car."

Paint marks a location in Clayburn Rd, Glen Eden, where a number of people were injured after a collision with a car outside a party on Sunday morning. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

She said the drivers were unknown to people at the party.