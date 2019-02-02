Taking a selfie can be a dangerous business.

When four tourists stood outside Queenstown's Crowne Plaza Hotel, they wanted to capture their stunning holiday setting.

They ended up with a lot more than a photo with which to remember the trip on May 19.

As the quartet posed with their backs to the road, Lynette Jean Rogan drove into the hotel's forecourt.

The 72-year-old pensioner proceeded over a speed bump and, seeing the group, attempted to slow down.

But she mistook the accelerator for the brake.

Rogan mowed down the tourists.

"No doubt in the panic you pushed harder on what you thought was the brake," Judge Michael Turner told the Dunedin District Court yesterday.

The resulting burst of speed sent the defendant's car forward and one of the victims under the vehicle.

Three of the group walked away with cuts and bruises but the fourth sustained a broken elbow and injuries to her left leg.

In total, the victims sought reparation of more than $35,000 — comprised of rebooking airfares, loss of earnings and medical costs.

But defence counsel Andy Belcher said that was unrealistic for his client who was of "very limited means".

Judge Turner agreed and stressed it was unclear how much of the sum requested by the victims had been covered by insurance.

The incident had also come at a psychological cost, the court heard.

"It will be some time before they regain their confidence. That's a direct result of your offending," he said.

The judge, though, acknowledged the focus of sentencing had to be on the level of carelessness rather than the result.

Rogan's culpability was at "the low end", he said.

The fact the defendant had no previous convictions and did volunteer work in her community also weighed in her favour.

Judge Turner convicted her on four charges of careless driving causing injury and banned her from driving for 10 months.

Rogan was ordered to pay the victims $1600 at $20 a week.