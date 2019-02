One person has died in a motorcycle crash at Meremere Dragway, in Waikato.

Police were called at 2.42pm.

The rider died at the scene.

On the Meremere Dragway Facebook page it was announced that the day's meet has been cancelled.

"It's a very sad day and we are postponing today's meeting due to a racing incident to a later date. Thank you for your patience at this time," the Facebook post read.

WorkSafe NZ has been notified.



