Three people have been hospitalised with moderate injuries after two separate crashes - one in Taranaki and another just out of Dunedin.

A St John ambulance rushed to Hyde-Middlemarch Rd, in between Tiroiti and Hyde, just after 11.30am.

A motorcyclist was moderately injured in the incident, and has since been transported to Dunedin Hospital.

The second crash occurred at 12.47, in Brixton, Taranaki.

A police spokesman said a car careened into a paddock off Tate Rd, and rolled.

Both occupants were out of the vehicle by the time emergency services arrived.

St John staffers treated two patients for moderate injuries at the scene. They have since been transported to Taranaki Base Hospital.