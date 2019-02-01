Four people are injured and police are investigating after a speeding vehicle led officers on a chase through west Aucland suburb early today.

The motorist, who was driving a Silver Nissan, also collided with a motorcyclist and a parked car during the pursuit, which happened just after 3am.

A police spokesman said police were making inquiries after the incident, which happened on Blockhouse Bay Rd.

"The motorcyclist and three people in the vehicle all sustained moderate to minor injuries," he said.

The collision with the parked car resulted in significant damage to both vehicles.

The driver of the vehicle was assisting police.

The serious crash unit was examining the scene.