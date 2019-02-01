One person has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries, and another in a serious condition, following a crash near Tauranga.

And another person has died after a single-car crash in Otaki.

A car rolled around 4.30am on State Highway 36, near the Pyes Pa Rd roundabout.

A police spokesperson said one person was trapped in the car and had to be extricated.

Officers were still at the scene around 7.30am. The stretch of highway between Joyce Rd and the Pyes Pa Rd roundabout was closed.

A tweet from the Transport Agency said a detour was in place.

St John Ambulance also attended the incident and transported the two patients to Tauranga Hospital.

SH36 PYES PA, TAURANGA - SERIOUS CRASH - 6:10AM

Further south, a person has died after the car they were in collided with a power pole in Otaki, around 7.15pm yesterday.

A rescue helicopter was dispatched to the scene, but the person died on the way to hospital.

The patient was the only person in the vehicle.

The serious crash unit is investigating.