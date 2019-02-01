A man has been charged in relation to a dramatic incident yesterday where a driver allegedly fled across Auckland in a dangerous manner, police say.

In a media release, police said a 44-year-old man was released from Middlemore Hospital and taken to Henderson police station.

"He has been charged with a variety of driving and firearms offences and will appear in North Shore District Court tomorrow morning."

In yesterday's cross-city incident, an armed man allegedly led police on a high-speed pursuit, crisscrossing the city and hitting multiple vehicles before being fired upon by police and brought down by a police dog.

Video supplied to the Herald appeared to show police firing at least four shots at a man who had pulled a dramatic 180-degree swerve to avoid road spikes in South Auckland.

Police were first notified at 3.12pm of an alleged firearms incident on Potter Ave, Northcote where multiple shots were said to have been fired following an altercation.

A person then fled south on the Northern Motorway, before also travelling west, north and then south again.

The police Eagle helicopter and at least a dozen police cars were involved before the incident ended in Weymouth, 40km south of Northcote.