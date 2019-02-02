Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will not say whether her placenta has been or will be buried at Waitangi.

Last year, while she was pregnant with baby Neve, Ardern became the first female prime minister to speak at the official powhiri at Te Whare Rūnanga at the upper marae.

At the time, Labour MP Peeni Henare, who is Ngāpuhi, suggested she bury her placenta on the grounds after Neve's birth, in accordance with Māori custom.

Ardern said in response that she would talk over the "significant gesture" with partner Clarke Gayford.

However, the idea was criticised as inappropriate by Ngāpuhi kaumatua David Rankin who said not even high-ranking Māori had buried placenta on the Treaty Grounds.

Henare's offer generated headlines around the world, not the first time Ardern's pregnancy and motherhood became the centre of media attention.

Asked whether the offer was ever taken up, Ardern told the Herald on Sunday: "It was a really significant offer, and one I was really moved by. As you can imagine this is a pretty personal question though so it's not something I plan on saying much more about."