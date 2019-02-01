

A pile of bent metal is all that's left of Richard Quigley's ornate fence after a car-load of women ploughed into it on Friday morning.

But rather than stopping because of the impact, the group drove on to the garden of Quigley's home in Hardinge St, Napier, and out through the drive way.

Quigley said he initially thought the "bang" was due to something falling off a truck and went back to sleep.

"Within a few minutes, the police were knocking on my door and explained what had happened."

A witness on Hardinge St said the women started screaming from their group's Honda Stream station wagon after the impact and "dragged the fence for quite some distance".

"I don't know what damage is done underneath but it tore the front bumper off, and buggered the front right rim, so she was driving around with a flat tyre," he said.

The women were traced to the Port and then a on Hastings St.

Police inquiries are continuing. No arrests had been made on Friday afternoon.



Quigley said the fence is going to have to be replaced.