Dramatic new video has emerged showing police shooting at an alleged armed driver at a busy Auckland intersection.

The video was taken during a high-speed chase across the city yesterday in which the driver of a red Holden Commodore allegedly hit multiple cars, evaded road spikes and was shot at by police.

It shows the driver being briefly cornered by police at the intersection, before escaping by driving on the footpath and the wrong side of the road.

At least three gunshots can be heard in the video, which was posted to Facebook.

The driver was eventually caught by police with the help of a police dog.

He was transported to Middlemore Hospital and is being treated for a bite wound and is currently under scene guard.

Waitemata District Commander Superintendent Nailia Hassan said the man "needed to be stopped" as he posed an extreme risk to public safety.

The incident began at 3pm yesterday when the driver allegedly discharged a firearm multiple times in Northcote, starting a police pursuit which crossed three motorway networks over the next hour.

Police were first notified at 3.12pm of a firearms incident on Potter Ave, Northcote, where multiple shots were reportedly fired following an altercation.

The offender then allegedly fled the scene in a red Holden sedan where he was observed by the Eagle helicopter driving southbound on the Northern Motorway.

The vehicle then drove on the Northwestern Motorway before turning around and continuing back towards the city.

The vehicle then travelled back onto the Northern Motorway, exiting at Onewa Rd, before continuing down to the Southern Motorway.

"He posed an extreme risk to the public, with the vehicle travelling at times on the wrong side of the road at high speeds," Hassan said.

"This was an extremely volatile and dangerous situation where we had a person who was known to have used a firearm, demonstrating violent behaviour and fleeing police.