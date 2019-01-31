Two kayakers thought missing in Hawke's Bay last night have been reported safe and well.

Around 8pm last night a member of the public called police with concerns two people in a kayak might be in difficulty.

The kayak was off the coast between Haumoana and Te Awanga.

Coastguard and Search and Rescue were deployed to look for the pair, with Coastguard searching for over two hours.

Despite favourable sea and wind conditions, Coastguard was not able to locate anyone.

Police said this morning the kayakers have been reported safe and well.

"Police would like to thank those involved in search efforts last night as well as those who got in touch with information," a statement said.