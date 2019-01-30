Police have named the two fishermen who went missing off rocks at Slope Point, near Bluff, on Sunday.

They are 23-year-old Shaun Orchard and 28-year-old Hendrix Kamo, both of Southland.

Their families are being supported by police and Victim Support.

An alarm was raised by people nearby around 4.20pm on Sunday, after the two men appeared to have been swept off rocks near Slope Point Rd.

Searches have currently included rescue helicopters, rescue swimmers, Coastguard, water rescue teams, as well as LandSAR groups.

LandSAR are continuing to search daily in the wider Slope Point area, however all search activities are dependent on weather conditions at the time.

The marine phase of the search was suspended Tuesday.

A Police statement said it would like to acknowledge and thank the volunteers and staff who have been involved in the search to date "for their commitment and dedication to finding these two men".