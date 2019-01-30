Police are looking to identify a witness after a woman was assaulted in Nelson.

The incident happened on September 19, between 8.30pm and midnight, on the corner of Hardy St and Vanguard St.

The victim has described being pulled into a grey car with two occupants in it and driven to Motueka where she was allegedly assaulted.

Afterwards the victim was dropped back off at the same location.

When she was dropped off the victim recalls a woman walking past wearing a pink coat.

Police would like to speak with this woman, as they believe she may have seen something which could assist our investigation.

If you can help, please call Detective Green on 03 546 3841 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.