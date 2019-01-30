Motorists travelling on State Highway 1 in Dome Valley are advised to expect delays after a truck lost two concrete panels.

The northbound lane and half of the southbound lane is blocked near Forestry Rd and while traffic can get through there will be delays.

No one has been injured in the incident.

Police are on the scene and traffic management is being established.

SH1 DOME VALLEY - INCIDENT - 7.45AM

Fallen debris (Concrete Panel blocks) have BLOCKED lanes on #SH1 in Dome Valley near Forestry Road. Contractors are en route and traffic management is likely to go in place. Please avoid the area if possible or expect delays. ^MF pic.twitter.com/JnTtRoFZ0L — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) January 30, 2019

Elsewhere in Auckland, emergency services are responding to a crash on Hillsborough Rd where a car has hit a house.

There are no injuries and it is not blocking the road.

Police are at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.