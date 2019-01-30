Two people have died in separate North Island road crashes tonight.

One person has died following a serious crash north of Ruakaka which has forced the closure of State Highway 1.

And a motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Claudelands, Hamilton.

Police report three vehicles were involved in the Ruakaka collision about 6.55pm.

Initial reports suggested one person had been seriously injured and two others sustained minor injuries, however, one person died at the scene.

"Diversions are in place along Springfield, Ormiston and Mountfield roads for light vehicles only," police said.

"Heavy vehicles will be diverted through State Highways 12 and 14."

NZ Transport Agency advises motorists to expect delays through the area near the intersection of SH1 and Prescott Rd.

Motorists are being told to following the directions of emergency services on the scene for detour routes.

Meanwhile in Hamilton, a motorcyclist died following a serious crash in Claudelands about 6.25pm.

Emergency services responded to the crash at the intersection of Enderley Ave and Peachgrove Rd.

"The rider died at the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible."

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene and the road is expected to be

closed for some time.