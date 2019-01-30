Two young teenagers have been arrested following a police pursuit in Gisborne earlier this afternoon.

The teens, 15 and 13, stole a car which was located by police on Tiniroto Rd around 1.25pm and a pursuit ensued after they failed to stop for police.

A pursuit was initiated but after police lost sight of the fleeing vehicle the pursuit was abandoned before the car was relocated on Brunton Rd.

"Road spikes were successfully deployed and the vehicle came to a stop on Bell Rd. The two occupants were taken into Police custody," police said.

The 15-year-old will appear at the Gisborne Youth Court tomorrow on driving and dishonesty charges, meanwhile, the 13-year-old will appear in Youth Court next month on a charge of unlawfully getting into a vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or might have further information about the pair and the stolen silver Honda Toreno are asked to contact police.

"Anyone who may have further information on this incident is encouraged to contact Police on (06) 869 0200," police said.