Motorists heading westbound along the Northwestern Motorway are facing lengthy delays following a crash after the Te Atatu Rd off-ramp.

The crash is now clear of lanes but there are delays back to St Lukes Rd, meanwhile, there are traffic queues for the Northern Link citybound.

Earlier, a breakdown blocked the northbound left lane of the Northern Motorway on Onewa Rd, prior to Queen St and caused extensive delays.

Traffic is now heavy between the Harbour Bridge and Upper Harbour Highway on the Northern Motorway heading northbound.

Advertisement

Citybound traffic on the Northern can expect heavy congestion at Greville Rd and again between Northcote Rd and the Harbour Bridge.

Southbound lanes on the Southern Motorway are heavy in patches between Symonds St and Penrose Rd, again heavy from Manukau to Takanini.

SH16 NORTHWESTERN MWY - CRASH - 4:45PM

A crash has just bee cleared from blocking northbound lanes after the Te Atatu Rd off-ramp. Pass the scene with extra care & expect delays this afternoon. ^TP pic.twitter.com/IydtWse254 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) January 29, 2019

Citybound lanes on the Southern Motorway are heavy in patches between Princes St and Greenlane.

On the Southwestern Motorway, congestion in heavy in patches between Puhinui Rd and Neilson St.

Meanwhile, heading southbound on the Southwestern, congestion is heavy at Massey Rd and again approaching the Southern Link.

Elsewhere, services on the Johnsonville Line are currently suspended between Wellington and Johnsonville due to an overhead power outage.

MetLink reports services are being replaced by bus and there is no estimated time on when the power outage will be fixed.