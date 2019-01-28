A man has been arrested within an hour of pinching valuables from a group of Fijian Sevens fans, police say.

According to the Waikato Police Facebook page, a group from Fiji were out celebrating their team's win last night, but returned to their motel to find their room broken into.

"The stolen items included bank cards and a laptop," the post read.

"Fortunately, the thief was caught on camera and the offender was swiftly identified.

"He was arrested, house searched, and most of the property returned."

A 40-year-old man is due to appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow charged with a range of dishonesty related offending.

"It's a great result to be able to make things right, and not let this incident ruin the trip of the visiting fans.

"Please look out for our visitors and community, and let police know of anything or anyone that looks out of place."

