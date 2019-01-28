The quake-hit North Canterbury town of Waiau officially opens a new community and school pool next month after raising more than $2million to replace its old town pool destroyed in the 2016 Kaikoura earthquake.

The giant magnitude-7.8 quake that ripped through North Canterbury and Marlborough just after midnight on November 14, 2016 devastated the tiny town of Waiau, damaging several key community buildings and infrastructure including the bowling club, Scouts den, playcentre, church, pub, and swimming pool.

The loss of the old 18m pool was a particularly cruel blow and the tight-knit community quickly rallied to try and start fundraising and lobbying for a replacement.

But after more than two years of classic country fundraisers, including a pig hunt, Moto-X event, and a Topp Twins show, a pool party and community barbecue on February 23 will mark the official opening of the bigger and better new pool.

"The pool was completely munted," said Verdon Kelliher who grew up in Waiau and as an 18-year-old had been the pool caretaker.

But even though he'd spent years away and now lives in Auckland, after the quake hit he wanted to do something to help the embattled town get back on its feet.

"The Government decided not to rebuild it and of course it was not insured, so it was shot," Kelliher said.

"This project became a centre of focus for the community. It gave everyone something positive to think about and work towards."

Kelliher kicked off the "Rebuild the pool" project and ran it for a year before a working committee took it over and managed to nail down some key grants.

The project also received endorsements by some well-known Kiwis, including legendary swim coach Mark Bone and All Blacks legend Richie McCaw who flew helicopters with rescue supplies after the quake.

While having to raise money for a brand-new pool, they also had to prove they could fund it for the next 20 years.

The pool has been moved to land beside the school, saving a walk for the schoolchildren, and has been extended from 18m to 25m.

"This is a great New Zealand story of a small town getting together and just making it happen," Kelliher said.

The February 23 pool party is open to the public, with a free barbecue and entertainment, along with a swimming relay event.