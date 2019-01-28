Traffic is beginning to slow for holidaymakers heading back to the City of Sails after Auckland Anniversary weekend, with a boat waylaying motorists on State Highway 1.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to a traffic incident in Warkworth where a boat had come off a trailer shortly after 1pm.

The boat was blocking a southbound lane on SH1 near Cowan Bay Rd, she said.

It does not appear that anybody was injured in the incident, she said.

Traffic is building as holidaymakers return to Auckland. Photo / Supplied

NZTA reported the road had been cleared by 2.25pm but told motorists to expect delays as the congestion eased.

NZTA advises that traffic will be busy on SH1 for motorists travelling southbound to Auckland between 10am and 7pm today.

Traffic has ground to slow crawl for southbound motorists heading south on SH1 from Te Hana all the way to Wellsford.

Areas of SH1 heading south are heavily congested. Photo / Supplied

However, SH16 near Wellsford is free-flowing.

Traffic around Warkworth has remained heavy since early this afternoon.