Lifeguards patrolling Mount Maunganui beach have found themselves drained of sunblock supplies as beachgoers felt the heat of this year's hottest day yet.

Patrol captain Frazer Thompson-Hewitt said there had been a large increase in people requesting sunblock at the beach, with patrollers running out "quite quickly".

The lifeguards were kept busy over then long weekend, with high volumes of locals, holidaymakers, and festival-goers escaping the heat by taking a dip.

But that is not the only way people have been beating the heat.

Advertisement

Lisa Murray from MetService said yesterday's temperature reached a high of 31C.

Ruth, Pam and Colin Jeffs from Matamata said the only way they were handling the high temperature was by enjoying an "ice cream on the hour".

The trio was also kitted out with sun hats to block the rays.

Ruth, Pam and Colin Jeffs spent the day cooling down with ice cream. Photo / George Novak

The Gudgons had bigger ideas when it came to staying out of the sun, while enjoying beachfront views.

The family were up at 7am this morning to hit the road from Hamilton and secure the "best spot on the beach", but when they got here the beach was already quite full.

Nonetheless, the family nabbed a flat piece of grass, set up their large tent and got the barbecue out for a good day at the beach.

The Gudgon's enjoying a beachfront barbecue lunch. Photo / George Novak

A little further down the beach, Glenda Eden said her slushy and fruit juice stall had been attracting quite the queues.

She said there was no better way to cool down than with an ice cold refreshment.

There was no shortage of beachgoers with large tents, beach umbrellas and wide-brimmed hats strolling the Mount beach and boardwalk.

Maddie Goodwin, a summer worker at Sunny's, said the store has experienced a major influx of people wanting items to cool them down or protect them from the long weekend heat.

"Almost every second thing I sell is a beach tent, umbrella, small fan or big straw hat."

Spray, pocket and desk fans were selling out daily - with the store clocking up hundreds of fan sales in total.

"I was holding one in my hand to cool me down at work and the customer literally bought it out of my hand."

A worker from Unichem John's Photo Pharmacy said they had seen a real spike in sunscreen sales.

Glenda Eden's slushy and fruit juice business has been booming over the long weekend. Photo / George Novak

However, locals weren't just feeling the heat in the day.

Murray said night temperatures were getting as high as 21C, with hot, sticky nights ahead.

"Anything over 18C and people struggle to sleep."

Luckily, Murray said people could expect nightly temperatures to drop back down to 17C by the end of the week.

A sea breeze may also cool the area down, she said.

This month the region's average rainfall has been down and it has been a particularly dry and warm month.

The week ahead:

Today : Temperatures are expected to get as high as 29Cs, dropping to 21C at night.

Tomorrow : A slight drop, but a 26C day is expected, down to 19C in the evening.

Thursday: A fine 25C day, back down to 19C overnight.

Friday: A 25C day, dropping to a cooler and bearable 17C overnight.