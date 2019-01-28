A forecast sweltering heatwave is gripping the country, breaking long-time records and pushing temperatures close to 40C in places.

WeatherWatch NZ has reported recordings of 37C in parts of Napier and Hastings, and 36C in the Marlborough Sounds.

Niwa said already in the Nelson region the record for the warmest minimum temperature had been broken with 24.3C recorded in Richmond.

This was the warmest minimum temperature for the region since records began 157 years ago.

The previous record was 23.7C.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: All-Time Temperature Record Set! 🚨



The minimum temperature in Richmond only reached 24.3°C this morning!🔥



That is a new ALL-TIME warm minimum temperature record for the Wider Nelson region. Records began there 157 years ago!



The previous record was 23.7°C pic.twitter.com/thAbSSVjsM — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 27, 2019

The hottest maximum temperatures so far have been on country's east coast, with Kaikōura hitting 33.4C this morning, and Blenheim and Napier 32.2C, according to MetService.

Gisborne was forecast to hit 34C later today, with similar conditions in Hawke's Bay. In the South Island the hot spots would again be in the east with Blenheim on 35C forecast.

Kaikoura already at 33.4°C. Whoa! 😎😎😎 Blenheim not far below at 32.2°C. Only 22°C here at the office in Wellington. The seabreeze has kicked into Kaikoura now and things are cooling down a bit there.

^Tui — MetService (@MetService) January 27, 2019

The impressive hot weather was driven by sweltering conditions in Australia.

"The hot weather Australia suffered has helped warm the Tasman Sea and the air above it, helping to transport warm air our way," MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said.

"Which, combined with settled conditions, paves the way for some hot weather ourselves, especially for those in eastern regions."

Sorry Kaikoura and Blenheim. The muritai (seabreeze) knocked you off your perch. Now Napier sits top at 32.2°C!

^Tui — MetService (@MetService) January 27, 2019

The weather can be defined as a heat wave because a number of places throughout the country meet the threshold of one, McInnes said.

As defined by the World Meteorological Organisation, five consecutive days with maximum temperatures 5C above average is a heat wave.

He wera te paemahana i tēnei rā - Warm Temperatures Today Wera. Hot. It’s the talk of the country. Ka wera i tēnei ra (it’ll be hot today)! The temperatures are set to climb this afternoon with plenty of ka pai (great) weather around the country! You can see in this clip of today’s temperatures that the sea is quite warm too, if you’re wanting an afternoon dip! With this warmer ocean and warmer daytime temperatures, Aotearoa is in for a bit of a warm night too. With all this heat in the strong summer sun, remember to slip, slop, slap and be sun smart! Kia haumaru, stay safe! ^Tui Posted by MetService New Zealand on Sunday, 27 January 2019

MetService meteorologist Amy Rossiter said warm temperatures were expected over summer, but the length of the extremely warm period was unusual.

"Some parts of the South Island might only get six days over 30C in a year, and this week they could get five or six days in a row," Rossiter said.

The warm air mass was forecast to stick around until Thursday before a front moved up the country Friday bringing cooler temperatures.