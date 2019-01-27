A truck has crashed into a power pole on the North Shore, Auckland, causing a blackout in at least 500 houses.

Powerlines had fallen on to Pupuke Rd, in Hillcrest, following the crash.

A Vector spokesman said a feeder had been affected by the crash meaning power had been cut from anywhere between 500 to 1500 houses.

Vector staff had isolated the section they needed to work on and would return power to the affected area when able, he said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to the crash at 9.58am and that motorists should take extra care if they were travelling that way, he said.

Traffic was also slowed in South Auckland this morning when a car rolled into a ditch in Pukekohe.