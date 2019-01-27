Dunedin Police and Campus Watch staff apprehended a naked man in the middle of the University of Otago this morning after he allegedly broke into a student flat in Ethel Benjamin Pl.

Sergeant John Hedges, of Dunedin, said police were called by the occupants of the flat, who had locked themselves in a room.

"Two people were left quite distressed after they discovered a naked man was rummaging through their house.

"He cut himself in the process and then ran off.

"He ran to the university and was caught by police and Campus Watch who put in cordons.''

A man is expected to appear in the Dunedin District Court today on burglary charges, he said.