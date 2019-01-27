Emergency services in the lower South Island have been put into overdrive in an attempt to find two fishermen missing east of Bluff.

The two men were fishing at Slope Point, over an hour east of Bluff, and appear to have been swept into the water.

Rescue helicopters from Dunedin and Queenstown, rescue swimmers, Bluff Coastguard, Bluff Harbour pilot vessel, Catlins water rescue teams and three Southern region LandSAR groups were all deployed in an attempt to locate them.

"The helicopters have since been stood down for the evening, but land and water-based search crews are continuing in a limited capacity tonight," police said in a statement.

Advertisement

"The search is expected to fully resume around 8.30am tomorrow."

This month a body believed to be missing fisherman Myung Kang was found near Muriwai in West Auckland six days after he disappeared.

The 57-year-old fisherman went missing at Bethells Beach on January 5. The body was found up the coast on Woodhill Forest Beach on January 11.