Former National MP Jami-Lee Ross is not ruling out a return to local politics this year.

A source told the Herald Ross is tapping into the Chinese community in his Auckland electorate of Botany with an eye to standing in the local body elections on October 12.

Ross, 33, spent six years as a Manukau City councillor before being elected to Auckland Council in 2010. He was elected the National MP for Botany at a byelection in 2011.

Ross today said he was not thinking about the local body elections, but added: "I haven't ruled anything in and I haven't ruled anything out. I'm just focused on doing my job as MP for Botany."

"I'm rebuilding my health and personal life and don't have the capacity to consider past the next few months," said Ross

Ross said after an absence his electorate office was now open five days a week and his immediate focus was working on constituent cases and getting out in the community.

"The well wishes I've received while out and about at those types of events have been very kind and motivating to keep working hard serving my local community," he said.

Last night, Ross attended the NZ Chinese Jockey Club's Chinese New Year dinner at Ellerslie Racecourse.

Ross' best bet would be to stand for one of two ward seats in Howick for Auckland Council or a seat on the Howick Local Board.

The two Howick seats are held by longtime community stalwart Sharon Stewart and entrepreneur Paul Young, who became the city's first Chinese councillor in a byelection last September following the death of councillor and Olympian Dick Quax.

Jami-Lee Ross at the Manukau City Council Chamber in his days as a councillor.

There are nine positions on the Howick Local Board. Ross was involved in his wife Lucy Schwaner's unsuccessful bid to chair the board in 2016, which precipitated a complaint against him by Katrina Bungard, another board member and National Party candidate.

Bungard is one of several women who accused Ross of bullying, bringing an apology from the MP for any "hurt" he had caused them.

As an MP, Ross earns a salary of $160,000. The salary of an Auckland councillor is $109,750 and $44,852 for a seat on the Local Board.

It is not unheard of for politicians to be an MP and local body politician at the same time and "double dip" on the public purse. Auckland City councillor Sam Lotu-Iiga was elected to Parliament in 2008 but waited until the 2009 local body elections to resign.