Auckland Mayor Phil Goff is standing by his comments calling a group of unruly British "worse than pigs" and "a***holes".

Joe Doran, his wife, Eileen, and parents Barbara and Larry, have now caught the attention of worldwide media after a seemingly innocuous litter incident at Takapuna Beach erupted into a North Island tale of thefts, unpaid bills and general nuisance behaviour.

After the group left their rubbish on the beach and a young family member threatening woman that he would "knock your brains out" as she filmed him.

In a subsequent interview with bFM's Mike Havoc Goff said, "They're a bunch of a***holes. Sorry for the spirited language," Goff told the student radio host.

"These guys are trash. They are leeches.

"I just saw what they did on Takapuna Beach... We know who they are. I've asked the council to follow up because I want to see them loaded with an infringement fine for trashing our country.

"They shouldn't even be here."

A younger member of the Doran family, believed aged 6, gives the finger to media outside the Hamilton District Court on January 16. Photo / File

The Dorans told the Daily Mail that they now planned to sue Goff over his remarks.

However, when contacted today, Goff was standing by his comments.

"With all the evidence emerging on their behaviour, Aucklanders were right to call them out. I don't resile from any comments I made about them".

While driving to the airport this week Larry Doran crashed his car after claiming he got a fright when a local abused them, yelling out "gypsy scum".

The group then fled on foot, luggage in tow, along Mangere's streets heading to a local motel.

The vehicle was stripped of its number plates and other items, while the Daily Mail photographed an Auckland Transport staff member circling the car.

The family checked in to the Airport Palms Motel on Friday but only stayed the one night.

On Sunday, it remained unclear if they were still in the country or not.

Goff told the Herald earlier this week the group were showing a clear pattern of behaviour, saying police should arrest them and boot them out of the country.

"The police, if they have the opportunity, should have them," he said.

Tina Maria Cash leaves the Hamilton District Court after being sentenced on two charges of theft. Photo / File

"If you say one time I found a hair or an ant in my meal you'd believe it but they find it every meal that they have as a way of evading payment. That's a criminal activity.

"They're worse than pigs and I'd like to see them out of the country."

There have also been claims of a Wellington hotel room left covered in cans of Red Bull, spaghetti and cigarette butts and smelling of poo.

Two of the group have also appeared in court.

Tina Maria Cash, 26, admitted theft charges in Hamilton District Court on January 16 after she stole energy drinks, rope and sunglasses from an Auckland service station on two separate occasions.

She was convicted and ordered to pay $55 in reparation.

Another man, who has interim name suppression, faces charges of assault with a weapon, reckless driving and using a document for pecuniary advantage.

He was bailed to reappear in the Auckland District Court on February 8 when he is expected to enter a plea to the charges.

Two of the charges relate to an incident at Takapuna beach when the man is accused of driving his car at the complainant and attempting to steal her cellphone.