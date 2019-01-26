A car has flipped on the Northern Motorway, north of Auckland, injuring six people and causing traffic delays.

The car flipped in the Silverdale/Wainui area near Mighty Ape.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to a crash in a southbound lane at 11.20am.

"A car had flipped and was blocking a lane," she said.

"All of the occupants had minor injuries."

The car has now been towed, she said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John also attended the crash.

A St John spokeswoman said six patients were transported to North Shore Hospital with minor injuries.