Canterbury police are seeking information from anyone who witnessed an assault in St Albans, which has left a man with critical injuries.

The incident happened in a driveway on Malvern St just before 6pm.

One man suffered critical injuries as a result of the assault, while another was arrested.

This man would be appearing in Christchurch District Court on Monday.

Acting Detective Inspector Mike Ford said the officers involved believed the incident was an "isolated event" between two men known to each other.

"Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the matter," Ford said.

Anyone with relevant information could contact Canterbury Police on (03) 363 7400.