A Lotto player from Fielding has scooped $10 million with Powerball First Division.

The win comes after tonight's Lotto draw, in which the player's ticket won them $10 million from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.

The lucky player picked up their ticket at Fielding Video Centre.

A statement from Lotto said it was the second time Powerball had been struck this year.

A young woman from Taranaki scooped a $22.4 million jackpot a little less than a month ago.

Three other Lotto players won $250,000 each, with Lotto First Division tonight.

These tickets were sold at Tauranga's Te Puna Four Square, Super Seven Four Square in Palmerston North and a store called This That & Lotto in Reefton.

Players who bought their tickets from these stores and suspect they could have gotten lucky, can check their ticket online or in store.