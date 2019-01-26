The infamous British family who have caused havoc in New Zealand are now taking aim at the Auckland mayor over comments he made about them.

In the latest sighting of the Doran family - now widely known as "the unruly tourists'' - they were seen checking into a hotel near the Auckland International Airport.

Photos show several family members, including adult son Joe Doran - also known as Miley Doran - smoking outside the vicinity.

The 'unruly tourists' at a motel near Auckland Airport. Photo / Supplied

Their luggage, including a number of brightly-coloured Little Miss Sunshine suitcases, carseats and a child's pram are shown out on the footpath as they seemingly wait to check into their rooms.

According to the publication, the family is looking at suing Auckland mayor Phil Goff over comments he made about them in previous interviews.

Goff called them "a*******s'' and said they were "worse than pigs.''

"Barbara Doran and Joe Doran are threatening, with other family members, to sue the mayor of Auckland who called them a***holes and said that they were worse than pigs,'' the Daily Mail said.

The Herald has approached the mayor's office for comment.

The Daily Mail reported the family enjoyed a "relatively quiet night'' last night.

They had dinner at a nearby Indian restaurant and a staff member said the family had been nothing but polite.

The family first came to light when they were videoed leaving a whole heap of rubbish behind after eating and spending time at Takapuna Beach.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff called the tourists 'a***holes' on BFM. Photo / File

Various restaurants and eateries later claimed that members of the clan took off without paying for their meals or claimed their meals had been contaminated with hair in order to get out of paying.

However, the manager at the Indian restaurant the group ate at last night told the Daily Mail said the staff knew exactly who they were when they appeared.

The tourist known as Joe Doran was first filmed at Takapuna beach earlier this month. Photo / Supplied

The infamous tourists talk to Police and Immigration in Hamilton on January 15. Photo / File

The travellers loading into their car in Levin last week. Photo / Supplied

"Everyone in the shopping precinct knew and the family knew we knew,'' the staffer said.

"But perhaps they have learned a lot because they were quiet and polite. I didn't try to talk to them because I sensed they didn't want to communicate.

"But they paid in full, in cash, and said it had been a lovely meal.''

Car abandoned car the tourists left on Thomas Rd in Mangere after a minor crash. Photo / File

The latest development comes after the family crashed the vehicle they were using - a dark murky green/grey Honda Odyssey - about midday on Thursday.

It hit a curb on busy Massey Rd.

The family later told media that they became distracted when members of the public started yelling out to them - calling them "gypsy scum" - resulting in the driver getting distracted and scared before he crashed.

The car was left abandoned at the spot, in Māngere, and has since been vandalised and stripped of various features including its number plate.