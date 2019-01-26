Anti-P protesters have marched down streets in Kawerau where police carried out raids against the Mongrel Mob last year.

Dozens of people turned out for the march in the eastern Bay of Plenty town today to urge the community to turn its back on the drug.

The hikoi was organised by Darnell Rumbal, leader of the town's branch of the Anti-P Ministry, and her sister, Angel.

The ministry is a national group promoting the meth-free message and helping addicts through education and support.

The diverse group from multiple generations and backgrounds chanted as they walked. Slogans included "Save our town, don't meth around", "Whanau first" and "Meth-free community".

Dozens of people marched through the streets of Kawerau on Saturday to urge the community to turn its back on the drug. Photo / Mike Scott

The hikoi concluded with a series of speeches, mostly from recovering users, at Prideaux Park.

Rumbal, 36, is a recovering addict who has been meth-free for more than nine months.

She said it was important to let people know the community – and people in other towns with significant meth problems – wouldn't put up with it any more.

"It's an opportunity for individuals and their friends and whanau to gain an understanding of how we can all help each other and support addicts through their recovery."

Police carried out a series of busts against meth dealers, mostly from the Mongrel Mob, in Kawerau last year.

According to community leader Chris Marjoribanks, dozens of people checked themselves in for rehab after the first raids in March.

Forty-eight people were arrested and almost $3 million of property seized but police warned others would fill the gap in the drug market.

The National Organised Crime Group continued covert surveillance and in September charged seven individuals who allegedly took over the P supply in the town.

Along with meth and cannabis, 26 firearms and more than $21,000 in cash and other property, including vehicles, was seized.

Dozens of people marched through the streets of Kawerau holding placards in an attempt to urge the community to turn its back on the drug. Photo / Mike Scott

In December, a 35-year-old woman was arrested and more than 70g of meth, with a street value of about $70,000, was recovered.

"Police, with the support of our partners and the Kawerau community, remain committed to a methamphetamine-free Kawerau," said Sergeant Al Fenwick of Kawerau Police at the time.

Despite the increase in people seeking rehab, Marjoribanks, the chief executive of the Tuwharetoa Health Education and Services Trust, said last year that greater funding and collaboration between government agencies was needed to keep the problem in check.

This required greater communication between the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry for Children Oranga Tamariki and the Ministry of Health.

"We're on the ground here, we know the families, we know the community," said Marjoribanks.

"We see the impact of methamphetamine on a daily basis ... the deprivation in homes, lack of food, domestic violence, the impact on our children."

In the three months following the March operation crime in Kawerau fell by about one third, which included a 50 per cent drop in violent offending, the acting commander of Eastern Bay of Plenty police, Senior Sergeant Richard Miller, said last year.

• Police urge anyone affected by methamphetamine addiction to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline 0800 787 797, or free text 1737 to speak with a trained counsellor.

•They urge anyone with information regarding the supply of methamphetamine to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.