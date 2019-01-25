A Rotorua driver fled after crashing through a barrier and down a bank this morning, waking residents nearby.

Police confirmed they were called at 3.28am to Sunset Rd, between Pukehangi Rd and Pandora Ave.

A resident called 111 after waking to find the car had slid through thick bush and was partly buried in their driveway.

Police have not made any arrests and are looking for the vehicle's driver.

Advertisement

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene, but it did not take anyone to hospital.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said there was no record suggesting their crews attended the scene this morning.