A car has hit a power pole in Waipapakauri, Northland, leaving one person in a critical condition.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to a serious crash on Far North Rd at 8.04pm and that the collision had caused a power cut.

One person had suffered serious injuries and had deteriorated into a serious condition, she said.

Contractors had been contacted and the Serious Crash Unit was attending, she said.