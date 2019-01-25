Resident Doctors are to go ahead with two strikes in the coming weeks after failed mediation with the District Health Board.

The junior doctors have set in place a second 48-hour strike this coming Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as a third strike to take place on February 12 and 13.

Senior advocate for the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) David Munro said, "the failure on the part of the DHBs to withdraw clawbacks at mediation yesterday only strengthened the resolve of our members".

"The resident doctors are committed and unwavering in their ongoing battle for a fair deal. They will continue strike action in defence of their collective agreement," he said.

"We are beyond frustrated at the fixed position of the DHBs. In effect, we took every claim off the table, but that was not enough.

"While the DHBs will offer a similar pay rise to others received in the health sector, they will only do so if we give up existing provisions that protect our members."

The 48-hour strike will see 3000 resident doctors stop work on Tuesday morning.

Both parties blame the other for the breakdown in talks at a scheduled mediation on Thursday.

DHB spokesman Dr Peter Bramley said yesterday that the association had provided no new suggestions on the proposal to address issues of "supporting local flexibility in rostering to provide better care and training".

"It's hard to find a solution when the RDA is already balloting for more strikes in February – that's hardly good faith and suggests it had already made up its mind to keep striking," Bramley said.

Hospitals had been making contingencies in preparation for the strikes and would notify any affected patients, he said.

"Essential and emergency services will be maintained during the strike next Tuesday and Wednesday and people should not delay seeking medical treatment if needed.

"Quality patient care that provides meaningful training in a safe environment is something we all want, and DHBs will eventually find a settlement that will help us provide that."

The first strike of the year took place on January 15 and 16.

All you need to know:

Why are junior doctors striking?

Following MECA (Multi-Employer Collective Agreement) negotiations, RDA members say they are disputing "claw backs" to their terms and conditions. The union says as part of the new collective agreement junior doctors could be moved to any hospital in the country as the DHBs see fit, they could work 16 hours in a row and they could lose access to education and training. However, DHBs "strongly dispute" these claims.

How many are striking?

Around 3300 DHB-employed junior doctors are striking for 48 hours from 7am January 29.

What happens next?

A third strike action is planned for 48 hours on February 12 and 13, unless an agreement is meet.

Any concerns who should patients contact?

Unless urgent, patients were advised to call their own general practice team first or call Healthline on 0800 611 116. If urgent, call 111.